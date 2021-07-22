Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Premier worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $3,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Premier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Premier by 22,798.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,557 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

