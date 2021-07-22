Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of PNW opened at $83.64 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

