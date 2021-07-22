Holocene Advisors LP Has $4.07 Million Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,436 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of MEDNAX worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,254,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000.

MEDNAX stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MD. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

