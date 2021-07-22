Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

