Harmony Market Cap Hits $677.91 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $677.91 million and $36.22 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00047756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00830946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006340 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,112,740,943 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,857,943 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.