$0.57 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

