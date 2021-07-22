THEKEY Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $277,832.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 9% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001112 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

