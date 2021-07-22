Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.