$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

