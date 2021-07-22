Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.