Man Group plc Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Man Group plc cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,452 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.74.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.