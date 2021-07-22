Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

