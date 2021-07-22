The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

