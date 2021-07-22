DopeCoin Hits Market Cap of $262,845.39 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $262,845.39 and $13,043.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00372091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

