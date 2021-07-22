Newmont Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.682 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.