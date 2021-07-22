First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE FCT opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.