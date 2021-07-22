First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
