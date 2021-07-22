Man Group plc Invests $8.91 Million in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 315,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,711,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $88,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

MYTE opened at $29.80 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

