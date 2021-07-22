Man Group plc Grows Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Inari Medical worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 114.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Inari Medical by 66.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.95 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.48.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $649,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,642,502.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,725,258. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

