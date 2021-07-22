Head to Head Contrast: Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) versus Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) and Ryder System (NYSE:R) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryder System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hertz Global and Ryder System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryder System 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ryder System has a consensus price target of $79.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Ryder System’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and Ryder System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14 Ryder System $8.42 billion 0.46 -$122.25 million ($0.27) -264.04

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Hertz Global. Ryder System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and Ryder System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87% Ryder System 0.45% 5.26% 0.87%

Volatility and Risk

Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryder System has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryder System beats Hertz Global on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services. This segment also provides access to diesel fuel; offers fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing; and sells used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; providing e-commerce services; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through technological and web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. Ryder System, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

