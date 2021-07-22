Man Group plc Buys 75,173 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1,443.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $143.16 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

