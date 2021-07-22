PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,298 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of -164.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

