Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 826,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTLS opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $49.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.