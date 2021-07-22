Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.48% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VALT opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.