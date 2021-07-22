65,885 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

