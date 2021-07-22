Jane Street Group LLC Sells 37,373 Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 854.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TOK opened at $96.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $96.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.