Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 227.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,779 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

