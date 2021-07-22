Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 66,009 Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

