Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,900 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $241.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.98. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.