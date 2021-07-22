California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Masimo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Masimo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.45.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

