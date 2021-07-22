Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.55 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

