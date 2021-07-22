California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,252 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $23,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $663.05 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

