California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Essential Utilities worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

