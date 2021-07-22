Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 96.90 ($1.27). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,273,305 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.82. The company has a market cap of £360.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

