Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($73.43). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,586 ($72.98), with a volume of 752,522 shares trading hands.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,265.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.73 billion and a PE ratio of 36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.