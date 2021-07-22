Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.96. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

