Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,279 ($42.84). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,256 ($42.54), with a volume of 180,052 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,623.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.