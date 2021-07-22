Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EQBK opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $442.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

