Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $496.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.