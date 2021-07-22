Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $574.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.