Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 278.60 ($3.64). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 1,031,930 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.59.

In related news, insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

