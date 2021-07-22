Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $371.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $189.20 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.17.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

