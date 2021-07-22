Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

