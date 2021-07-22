Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akzo Nobel’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

