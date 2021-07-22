Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.87

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.87 and traded as high as C$68.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$67.25, with a volume of 2,339 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

