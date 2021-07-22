Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $387.00 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $396.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

