PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PACW. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

