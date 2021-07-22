National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNI. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after acquiring an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

