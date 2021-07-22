NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.75 to $218.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NVDA opened at $194.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.45. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $97.77 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a market cap of $483.70 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,835,366,000 after buying an additional 233,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,657,976,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

