Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

AAPL stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.